361 / 365
It's alive and real...
The first live and real plant I've found among the fake ones in a medical office building. LOL! Phone shot.
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
0
0
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Photo Details
Tags
light
,
window
,
peace-lily
,
phoneography
