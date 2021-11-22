Previous
Maple leaves all around me... by marlboromaam
Photo 438

Maple leaves all around me...

On the deck and the ground below. Very few left on the tree. Phone shot.

Looking like a maple leaf theme for uploads today.
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. A 365 Project friend (from 2012) told me...
Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Oh, and someone needs to clean the mess... 🤔 autumn is all nice and pretty and colours, until one needs to clean the brown leaves... in cold weather, if unlucky, in the rain...
November 21st, 2021  
Mags ace
@monikozi I don't worry about the mess. When the time is right, I have mulching blades on my lawn tractor and it will make a fine mulch out of these leaves to feed the grass. Who wants to rake when you can mulch the leaves?!!
November 21st, 2021  
