Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 440
A different exam room 2...
Back at mom's doctor's office for her follow-up appointment. Adding to my art collection from doctors' offices. Phone shot.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. A 365 Project friend (from 2012) told me...
3254
photos
130
followers
100
following
120% complete
View this month »
433
434
435
436
437
438
439
440
Latest from all albums
697
593
932
439
933
594
698
440
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Camera
LG-H810
Taken
10th November 2021 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
artwork
,
phoneography
,
medical-office
,
exam-room
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It's a very pretty painting to add to your collection.
November 23rd, 2021
Mags
ace
@mittens
Thank you, Marilyn!
November 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close