Photo 550
Bare branches and it's a good thing too...
We had a hard freeze last night that would have killed any tender budding leaves. Phone shot.
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Tags
spring
,
blue-sky
,
springtime
,
march
,
bare-branches
,
phoneography
Susan Wakely
ace
Nature must have known.
March 13th, 2022
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Maybe. =)
March 13th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
March sometimes reserves some cold nights.
March 13th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Is was very windy here as well. No freezing here tho but it cooled off nicely.
March 13th, 2022
