Just enough for my breakfast... by marlboromaam
Just enough for my breakfast...

I picked some ripe dewberries before the birds could get them - just right out my kitchen door. Phone shot.
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Mags

@marlboromaam
Sharon Lee ace
Yum
May 14th, 2022  
Mags ace
@sugarmuser Sweet and tart, but less of a bitter after taste than blackberries in my opinion. =)
May 14th, 2022  
