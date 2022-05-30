Sign up
Photo 627
And some blooms were white...
Phone shot. Couldn't imagine why some blooms were white this year.
30th May 2022
30th May 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Tags
white
,
pink
,
wild-rose
,
phoneography
,
wild-vine
,
nomowmay-22
Jean
ace
So pretty!
May 29th, 2022
Mags
ace
@jernst1779
Thank you, Jean!
May 29th, 2022
