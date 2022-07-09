Sign up
Photo 667
Where the passion flowers grow on my patch...
Phone shot. They come up all around the split-rail fence on the side of the house and I leave them be. No mowing or trampling allowed here. The passiflora incarnata has free reign to grow where it will.
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4081
photos
137
followers
94
following
182% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Camera
LG-H810
Taken
5th July 2022 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
purple
,
summer
,
summertime
,
wildflower
,
wild
,
passion-flower
,
phoneography
,
split-rail-fence
,
passiflora-incarnata
,
wild-vine
