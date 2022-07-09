Previous
Where the passion flowers grow on my patch... by marlboromaam
Where the passion flowers grow on my patch...

Phone shot. They come up all around the split-rail fence on the side of the house and I leave them be. No mowing or trampling allowed here. The passiflora incarnata has free reign to grow where it will.
