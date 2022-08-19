Sign up
Photo 708
Old fences and vines...
They usually come together. Phone shot.
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4204
photos
133
followers
92
following
Tags
green
,
fence
,
wood
,
summer
,
summertime
,
phoneography
,
virginia-creeper
,
wild-vine
LManning (Laura)
ace
And they look so good together!
August 18th, 2022
dreary.radio
beautiful!
August 18th, 2022
Mags
ace
@ljmanning
Thank you, Laura.
@dreary
Thank you.
August 18th, 2022
@dreary Thank you.