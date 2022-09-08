Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 728
The odd couple...
Phone shot of a strange pair growing together on my front walkway. So we'll name the puffball fungus, Oscar and call the wood sorrel, Felix. =)
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4264
photos
135
followers
101
following
199% complete
View this month »
721
722
723
724
725
726
727
728
Latest from all albums
1235
881
726
1236
882
727
883
728
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
pebbles
,
brown
,
concrete
,
fungus
,
sandy
,
wood-sorrel
,
phoneography
,
odd-couple
,
puff-ball
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close