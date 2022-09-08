Previous
The odd couple... by marlboromaam
Photo 728

The odd couple...

Phone shot of a strange pair growing together on my front walkway. So we'll name the puffball fungus, Oscar and call the wood sorrel, Felix. =)
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
