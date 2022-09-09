Previous
Good morning... by marlboromaam
Photo 729

Good morning...

The sunrise is changing positions on my little patch. Slowly moving from rising directly over the driveway back toward my front door. Phone shot and BOB.

Uploading early again. More thunderstorms expected to move in early this afternoon.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Mags

Susan Wakely ace
This gives the sun rays a lovely misty effect.
September 8th, 2022  
Krista Marson ace
truly magical
September 8th, 2022  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.

@blueberry1222 Thank you, Krista.
September 8th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Sun rays are the best
September 8th, 2022  
Mags ace
@danette Thanks, Danette. Always nice to capture a few rays.
September 8th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Oh, looks like a nice bright day!
September 8th, 2022  
Mags ace
@monikozi Thank you, Monica.
September 8th, 2022  
