Photo 730
Fun with filters...
Don't ask. LOL! I can't remember what all I did to this poor phone image before I ended up with this.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
5
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4271
photos
134
followers
100
following
200% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Camera
LG-H810
Taken
21st August 2022 8:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
red
,
green
,
purple
,
yellow
,
lines
,
pink
,
gray
,
brown
,
round
,
tiles
,
burgundy
,
phoneography
,
photoshop-filters
,
pixel-bender
,
spherize
Jan Talmon
ace
Very interesting image.
September 9th, 2022
JudyG
ace
It's a fun image though!
September 9th, 2022
Mags
ace
@talmon
Thank you, Jan.
@365jgh
Thank you, Judy.
September 9th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great colours.
September 9th, 2022
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thanks, Susan.
September 9th, 2022
@365jgh Thank you, Judy.