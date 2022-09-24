Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 744
Sneakers on fire...
Phone shot for the mundane sneaker challenge. I added the light leak effect in On1-10.
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4313
photos
134
followers
100
following
203% complete
View this month »
737
738
739
740
741
742
743
744
Latest from all albums
897
742
1252
898
743
1253
899
744
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
orange
,
gray
,
mundane-sneakers
,
athletic-shoe
,
on1-10-light-leak
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely shows the textures of the fabric.
September 23rd, 2022
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
September 23rd, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Creative idea. Very nice for the challenge.
September 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close