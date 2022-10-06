Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 756
Hanging out on my back door...
Remember the nymph shell I found -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/drive-by-shooti/2022-07-20
Can't help but wonder if this is the adult cicada. Phone shot.
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Susan Wakely
ace
What an impressive beastie.
October 5th, 2022
Mags
ace
@wakelys
It makes a very loud noise too! LOL!
October 5th, 2022
