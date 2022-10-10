Sign up
Photo 759
Painted Pityopsis graminifolia...
Phone shot of this native wildflower, rendered in Pixel Bender, border added in On1-10. A member of the aster family, commonly known as Narrowleaf Silkgrass or Grassleaf Goldenaster. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=3511
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
1
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Tags
yellow
,
fall
,
autumn
,
wildflower
,
phoneography
,
pityopsis-graminifolia
,
narrowleaf-silkgrass
,
grasslxaf-goldenaster
Susan Wakely
ace
Pretty little flowers.
October 8th, 2022
