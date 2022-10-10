Previous
Painted Pityopsis graminifolia... by marlboromaam
Photo 759

Painted Pityopsis graminifolia...

Phone shot of this native wildflower, rendered in Pixel Bender, border added in On1-10. A member of the aster family, commonly known as Narrowleaf Silkgrass or Grassleaf Goldenaster. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=3511
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Susan Wakely ace
Pretty little flowers.
October 8th, 2022  
