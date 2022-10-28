Sign up
Photo 778
Sweetgum tree balls???
This is NOT my photo. I took a phone shot of this in a magazine at my neurologist's office. Thought it would come in handy to illustrate how sweetgum tree balls look like a virus. Don't like this one - take a look at these other virus pics -
https://www.publicdomainpictures.net/en/hledej.php?hleda=virus&gclid=CjwKCAjw2OiaBhBSEiwAh2ZSP_ruA9UkYKxtdeFF13lGP1qTwsNF2ay2bepG72Ei86G_lmZSPOWvXBoCXQIQAvD_BwE
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
4
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Soon down to two albums for posts....
1285
931
1286
932
777
1287
933
778
Tags
red
,
virus
,
phoneography
,
magazine-photo
Corinne C
ace
Knowing this could represent a virus I shiver and at the same time I think it's beautiful. Maybe I should forget my prejudice :-)
October 27th, 2022
Mags
ace
@corinnec
LOL! This is supposed to be the Corona Virus. But I think sweetgum tree balls are beautiful. =)
October 27th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
So many patterns replicated in nature for good and bad.
October 27th, 2022
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Very true. Like positive and negative.
October 27th, 2022
