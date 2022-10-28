Previous
Next
Sweetgum tree balls??? by marlboromaam
Photo 778

Sweetgum tree balls???

This is NOT my photo. I took a phone shot of this in a magazine at my neurologist's office. Thought it would come in handy to illustrate how sweetgum tree balls look like a virus. Don't like this one - take a look at these other virus pics - https://www.publicdomainpictures.net/en/hledej.php?hleda=virus&gclid=CjwKCAjw2OiaBhBSEiwAh2ZSP_ruA9UkYKxtdeFF13lGP1qTwsNF2ay2bepG72Ei86G_lmZSPOWvXBoCXQIQAvD_BwE
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Soon down to two albums for posts....
213% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Knowing this could represent a virus I shiver and at the same time I think it's beautiful. Maybe I should forget my prejudice :-)
October 27th, 2022  
Mags ace
@corinnec LOL! This is supposed to be the Corona Virus. But I think sweetgum tree balls are beautiful. =)
October 27th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
So many patterns replicated in nature for good and bad.
October 27th, 2022  
Mags ace
@wakelys Very true. Like positive and negative.
October 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise