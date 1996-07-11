Sign up
Wildflowers with busy bees...
The bees were busy loving these wild blossoms on this patch of Southern Oak Leach. A delightful find on a back country road to home.
11th July 1996
11th Jul 96
marlboromaam
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
Tags
yellow
wildflowers
southern-oak-leach
