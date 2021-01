Crocheted from "plarn" made from REPURPOSED plastic Bi-Lo grocery bags. Pretty durable, but I wouldn't carry bricks in it. Hah! Easy to create your own designs and plarn works up fast. Be imaginative! See something you like - try to copy it with your own crocheted version. A little YouTube tutorial on making plarn here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQwTcizA7Oo