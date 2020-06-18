Sign up
Seedy...
Growing wild - Juncus dichotomus or Forked Rush - As best as I can tell from the Southeastern Flora website.
Will be filling some holes in other albums this week. Only comment if you really want to, but please don't feel like you have to do so. I know everyone's time is valuable.
18th June 2020
18th Jun 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
Tags
seeds
,
wild-grass
