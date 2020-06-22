Previous
Common name is Spotted Spurge... by marlboromaam
Common name is Spotted Spurge...

Back in the habit of carrying a nickel in my pocket for scale! It's native to the Carolinas and Georgia. Keeping my eye open to see when it blooms.
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=2282

Will be filling some holes in other albums this week. Only comment if you really want to, but please don't feel like you have to do so. I know everyone's time is valuable.
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

marlboromaam

