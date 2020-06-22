Sign up
141 / 365
Common name is Spotted Spurge...
Back in the habit of carrying a nickel in my pocket for scale! It's native to the Carolinas and Georgia. Keeping my eye open to see when it blooms.
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=2282
Will be filling some holes in other albums this week. Only comment if you really want to, but please don't feel like you have to do so. I know everyone's time is valuable.
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
Tags
wildflower
,
wild-plant
,
spotted-spurge
