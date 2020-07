The common names are Southern Oak Leach or Sticky False-Foxglove. It is native to the Carolinas and Georgia. Aureolaria pectinate, is its scientific name, can be found in dry oak forest in sandy soils. This patch is growing on the side of a back road to home, next to some tall oak trees, mainly shaded during the day from the woods on both sides. http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=2563