Found on the fence post... by marlboromaam
152 / 365

Found on the fence post...

First one of these I've seen in a long while, but I wasn't looking for them. Emptied the rain gauge and looked down and there it was - a Cicada skin. They're wasp killers and I need those around here!
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
