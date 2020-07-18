Previous
Wildflower - Butterfly Pea blossoms... by marlboromaam
186 / 365

Wildflower - Butterfly Pea blossoms...

They're growing wild all over my patch now! I've never seen so many as this year. But shoot them in the morning - because they wilt in this heat.

http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=300
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

marlboromaam

