186 / 365
Wildflower - Butterfly Pea blossoms...
They're growing wild all over my patch now! I've never seen so many as this year. But shoot them in the morning - because they wilt in this heat.
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=300
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
772
photos
39
followers
67
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Experiments and Extra Stuff
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
wildflower
,
butterfly-pea
