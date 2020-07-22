Previous
In these woods... by marlboromaam
191 / 365

In these woods...

Mainly planted in pine trees for lumber, the hard woods find a way into the mix. There is mocker nut, dogwood, white and red oak, along with some poison ivy and other various vines in the foreground. Still, the shade looks cool in this heat.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

marlboromaam

Esther Rosenberg ace
Lovely shot. I love to walk through the woods. So peaceful, shaded ( it’s hot here) and so much to see as in your shot. Nice you have some woods nearby.
July 22nd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@dutchothotmailcom Thank you, Esther! I appreciate your comments. =)
July 22nd, 2020  
