Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
191 / 365
In these woods...
Mainly planted in pine trees for lumber, the hard woods find a way into the mix. There is mocker nut, dogwood, white and red oak, along with some poison ivy and other various vines in the foreground. Still, the shade looks cool in this heat.
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
781
photos
39
followers
67
following
52% complete
View this month »
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
Latest from all albums
73
188
189
74
190
75
191
76
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Experiments and Extra Stuff
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
shade
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Lovely shot. I love to walk through the woods. So peaceful, shaded ( it’s hot here) and so much to see as in your shot. Nice you have some woods nearby.
July 22nd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
Thank you, Esther! I appreciate your comments. =)
July 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close