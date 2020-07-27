Previous
Next
Attempt #2... by marlboromaam
196 / 365

Attempt #2...

To turn a photo into what looks like a painting - using only settings and filters in ON1. Not there yet, but it's a challenge I'm determined to achieve some day!
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
53% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise