Attempt #2...
To turn a photo into what looks like a painting - using only settings and filters in ON1. Not there yet, but it's a challenge I'm determined to achieve some day!
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
Tags
trees
,
pond
,
geese
