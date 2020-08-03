Previous
Next
Wilted and wrinkled... by marlboromaam
203 / 365

Wilted and wrinkled...

Looks just like crepe paper, but it's just a shed crepe myrtle blossom wilting and wrinkling in the heat.
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
What interesting textures it makes, lovely!
August 3rd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@aikiuser Thank you!
August 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise