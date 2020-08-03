Sign up
203 / 365
Wilted and wrinkled...
Looks just like crepe paper, but it's just a shed crepe myrtle blossom wilting and wrinkling in the heat.
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
Tags
hot
heat
crepe-myrtle-blossom
wilted-wrinkled
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
What interesting textures it makes, lovely!
August 3rd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@aikiuser
Thank you!
August 3rd, 2020
