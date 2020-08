My name is Fancy...

The pokeweed is about 10 feet tall now and since it's on the side of the deck, it gives me a pretty good perspective on Fancy. I look for her every time I go out the back door and 95 percent of the time, she's upside down. She is a female with six segments on her abdomen. Also, females tend to stay in the same spot, if food is plentiful. She's been on the pokeweed more than a week now - my little friend! She can eat all the bugs she wants. "Here's your one chance Fancy. Don't let me down."