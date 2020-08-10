Previous
Late afternoon light... by marlboromaam
210 / 365

Late afternoon light...

Dog-fennel sways with the little breeze at the edge of the woods. Eupatorium capillifolium - it's now much taller than I am. http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=545
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

marlboromaam

@marlboromaam
Pigeons Farm ace
I love the way the light has been captured on the dog fennel,. beautiful
August 10th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@kgolab You are so sweet! Thank you!
August 10th, 2020  
