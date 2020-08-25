Sign up
225 / 365

Something's been nibbling on me...
Rudbeckia Triloba - Brown-Eyed Susan. More info here.
https://wimastergardener.org/article/brown-eyed-susan-rudbeckia-triloba/
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may want them. I started pinning the photos I FAV on Pinterest way back...
Extra Stuff and Experiments
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
22nd August 2020 12:05pm
wildflower
brown-eyed-susan
rudbeckia-triloba
