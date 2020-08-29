Sign up
Green Anole (Anolis carolinensis)
She can't see me cause I'm green like this leaf. I'll just be real still until she's gone. LOL! This little anole wouldn't budge until I moved in with the camera and bang! It was gone like a bullet. They're fast!
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may want them. I started pinning the photos I FAV on Pinterest way back...
Tags
lizard
,
green-anole
,
anolis-carolinensis
Esther Rosenberg
ace
They are super fast. I have been trying as well but no luck so far.
August 29th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
They're fun to shoot when you can. My best photo from 2012 is of an anole. Go figure! LOL!
August 29th, 2020
