Clouded Sulphur (Colias philodice) Female by marlboromaam
Clouded Sulphur (Colias philodice) Female

I had no idea, but the males are yellow!
More info here - http://www.gardenswithwings.com/butterfly/Clouded%20Sulphur/index.html
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

marlboromaam

Milanie ace
Nice clear shot of her
September 3rd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@milaniet Thanks, Milanie!
September 3rd, 2020  
