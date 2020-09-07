Previous
Next
The birds beat me to it... by marlboromaam
238 / 365

The birds beat me to it...

LOL! I was waiting for this bunch of pokeweed berries to all ripen before shooting it, but someone beat me to it. Those four are all that's left of that bunch of black-blue berries.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
65% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
They must be good! Nice close up. The details are really nice of the ones with non berries .
September 7th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
Unlucky for some, but you have a great photo opportunity here.
September 7th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@dutchothotmailcom Poison to you and me. Good to the birds. Thank you very much!
September 7th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@kgolab LOL! I shot empty stems later today.
September 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise