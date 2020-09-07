Sign up
The birds beat me to it...
LOL! I was waiting for this bunch of pokeweed berries to all ripen before shooting it, but someone beat me to it. Those four are all that's left of that bunch of black-blue berries.
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
weed
,
pokeweed-berries
Esther Rosenberg
ace
They must be good! Nice close up. The details are really nice of the ones with non berries .
September 7th, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
Unlucky for some, but you have a great photo opportunity here.
September 7th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
Poison to you and me. Good to the birds. Thank you very much!
September 7th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@kgolab
LOL! I shot empty stems later today.
September 7th, 2020
