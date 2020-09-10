Passiflora incarnata...

Or passion flower if you prefer the common name. Heavenly scent! I can always smell them before I see them, which prompts me to look for the bloom. It's a wild vine, native to the Carolinas and Georgia, but it may grow wild elsewhere. It usually pops up in the same area on the side of my house and it grows up my 15-foot tall silver berry bush. I've already found seven big passion fruit pods which the critters will get to before I do. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1035