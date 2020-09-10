Previous
Passiflora incarnata... by marlboromaam
241 / 365

Passiflora incarnata...

Or passion flower if you prefer the common name. Heavenly scent! I can always smell them before I see them, which prompts me to look for the bloom. It's a wild vine, native to the Carolinas and Georgia, but it may grow wild elsewhere. It usually pops up in the same area on the side of my house and it grows up my 15-foot tall silver berry bush. I've already found seven big passion fruit pods which the critters will get to before I do. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1035
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
66% complete

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
I like the many layers this flower has, It's so pretty. You capture this so well.
September 10th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Delicate and almost ethereal! Very well taken! fav
September 10th, 2020  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful light on this flower.
September 10th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
Beautiful
September 10th, 2020  
