243 / 365
Wildflower Tick-trefoil...
I can't narrow it down to a specific variety. There are so many and they are so similar. It's desmodium something or other. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/4DCGI/Query?commonname%3Dtick%20trefoil
Perhaps Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
can help to pin it down?
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
marlboromaam
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
pink
,
wildflower
,
tick-trefoil
,
desmodium
