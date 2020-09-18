Previous
From order to chaos... by marlboromaam
From order to chaos...

I think that best describes witchgrass. I posted a black and white shot of this wild grass earlier this month.

More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1016
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

marlboromaam

Danette Thompson ace
Looks like fireworks!
September 18th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@danette Yes, it does. Like sparklers in the black and white shot.
September 18th, 2020  
sarah ace
Ha !!! wow I saw this grass growing behind our waterfall wall and tried to capture it -failed miserably——you did a great job ! Plus I didn’t know it’s name just thought it looked like sparklers from 4th of July
September 18th, 2020  
Thom Mitchell
Sparklers! Yes! Awesome shot!
September 18th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@samae Thank you, Sarah! Keep trying!
September 18th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@rhoing Thanks, Thom!
September 18th, 2020  
