From order to chaos...
I think that best describes witchgrass. I posted a black and white shot of this wild grass earlier this month.
More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1016
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
weeds
,
wild-grass
,
witchgrass
,
panicum-capillare
Danette Thompson
ace
Looks like fireworks!
September 18th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@danette
Yes, it does. Like sparklers in the black and white shot.
September 18th, 2020
sarah
ace
Ha !!! wow I saw this grass growing behind our waterfall wall and tried to capture it -failed miserably——you did a great job ! Plus I didn’t know it’s name just thought it looked like sparklers from 4th of July
September 18th, 2020
Thom Mitchell
Sparklers! Yes! Awesome shot!
September 18th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@samae
Thank you, Sarah! Keep trying!
September 18th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@rhoing
Thanks, Thom!
September 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
