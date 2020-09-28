Previous
If I had weed whacked... by marlboromaam
259 / 365

If I had weed whacked...

I would have missed the opportunity to capture this little tick-trefoil wildflower growing on the deck steps.
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

marlboromaam

Esther Rosenberg ace
This pink little flowers are so nice against the wooden deck.
September 28th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@dutchothotmailcom Thanks, Esther!
September 28th, 2020  
Danette Thompson ace
Very cool.
September 28th, 2020  
