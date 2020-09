This weed is growing in front of the ac/heat pump and seems to be thriving. Common name is Chamber Bitter. It's very unusual and I've never noticed it before this year. It was those tiny balls all lined up that got my attention! Posting a closer view in my main album. A non-native - from southeast Asia and found growing wild in the Carolinas and Georgia. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1071