If... by marlboromaam
If...

If loblolly pine cones and sweetgum tree balls were money - I'd be fabulously wealthy! LOL!

Always within close proximity to each other around here - pine and sweetgum trees.
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

marlboromaam

