339 / 365
Wind spirit...
Bill Miller -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hi6rak-MZeU
The clouds couldn't hold it together in the wind.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
Extra Stuff and Experiments
Tags
windy
,
bare-tree
,
songtitle-69
,
wind-swept-clouds
sheri
I love a blue sky with wispy clouds.
December 17th, 2020
