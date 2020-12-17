Previous
Wind spirit... by marlboromaam
339 / 365

Wind spirit...

Bill Miller - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hi6rak-MZeU

The clouds couldn't hold it together in the wind.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

marlboromaam

Photo Details

sheri
I love a blue sky with wispy clouds.
December 17th, 2020  
