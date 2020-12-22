Previous
Frozen shroom... by marlboromaam
344 / 365

Frozen shroom...

I'm getting down on the ground a lot lately. LOL! I could look at it as exercise. Takes much more effort to get up off the ground than to get down. So, just for fun - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qchPLaiKocI
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

marlboromaam

Larry Steager ace
That is a great photograph. Fav
December 22nd, 2020  
