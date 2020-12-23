Previous
Across the fence... by marlboromaam
345 / 365

Across the fence...

On my neighbors patch, I spotted a nandina or sacred bamboo if you prefer - with its bright red berries. I think it's beautiful, but it is an invasive species from China. No thorns - not a pyracantha.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

marlboromaam

Corinne ace
Beautiful lighting !
December 23rd, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful
December 23rd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@cocobella Thanks, Corinne!

@dutchothotmailcom Thanks, Esther!
December 23rd, 2020  
