Previous
Next
345 / 365
Across the fence...
On my neighbors patch, I spotted a nandina or sacred bamboo if you prefer - with its bright red berries. I think it's beautiful, but it is an invasive species from China. No thorns - not a pyracantha.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
3
0
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
nandina
,
december
,
red-berries
Corinne
ace
Beautiful lighting !
December 23rd, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful
December 23rd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@cocobella
Thanks, Corinne!
@dutchothotmailcom
Thanks, Esther!
December 23rd, 2020
@dutchothotmailcom Thanks, Esther!