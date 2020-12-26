Previous
Next
Tiny little feet... by marlboromaam
348 / 365

Tiny little feet...

Ever wonder how a Virginia Creeper vine climbs at 90 degrees? It's those tiny little sucker-like feet! Reminds me of tree frogs. =)
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
95% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne ace
It looks like tiny hands trying to climb the wall.
December 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise