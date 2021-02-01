Sign up
Photo 387
Still trying for that perfect moss capture...
Filler - weather too nasty today.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
macro
rain
moss
wet-moss
moss-seeds
sheri
Nice indirect lighting gives you a bright uniform and even effect, plus a great dof.
January 31st, 2021
