Photo 393
Draping willowy wispiness...
Dog fennel in the wind and sunlight. I can't resist it.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
sunlight
winter
wind
theme-thirds
dog-fennel
