Previous
Next
A strange but familiar shape... by marlboromaam
Photo 397

A strange but familiar shape...

Filler - no need to comment. The shape of this tree at this angle reminds me of a bottle of booze I used to see in my dad's liquor cabinet many years ago, but I can't remember what it was. Anyone know?
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
108% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise