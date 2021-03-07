Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 435
Texture overload...
Cracked/peeling paint and rust.
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
1922
photos
98
followers
107
following
119% complete
View this month »
428
429
430
431
432
433
434
435
Latest from all albums
669
331
434
177
670
332
435
178
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras and Experiments
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rust
,
texture
,
cracked-paint
,
peeling-paint
Kate
ace
Cool rusty lock
March 6th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@k9photo
LOL! Thank you, Kate!
March 6th, 2021
KV
ace
Love the curling, peeling paint and the gorgeous rust. Fav
March 6th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@kvphoto
LOL! Thank you, KV! It's the tool and tack shed doors - in need of a new paint job.
March 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close