My 5th wildflower find of spring...

Oxalis colorea or commonly known as Small's wood-sorrel, Tufted Yellow Wood-sorrel, (NOT Sadie Price’s Yellow Wood-sorrel). Native to the Carolinas and Georgia. More info on this little wildflower here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=4067
marlboromaam (Mags)

Milanie ace
What a pretty little wildflower - you did well to get this without the shine on those yellow leaves - I always have trouble with that with yellow.
March 10th, 2021  
