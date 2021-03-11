Sign up
Photo 439
My 5th wildflower find of spring...
Oxalis colorea or commonly known as Small's wood-sorrel, Tufted Yellow Wood-sorrel, (NOT Sadie Price’s Yellow Wood-sorrel). Native to the Carolinas and Georgia. More info on this little wildflower here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=4067
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
1953
photos
100
followers
108
following
Tags
yellow
,
spring
,
wildflower
,
wood-sorrel
,
oxalis-colored
,
small's-wood-sorrel
Milanie
ace
What a pretty little wildflower - you did well to get this without the shine on those yellow leaves - I always have trouble with that with yellow.
March 10th, 2021
