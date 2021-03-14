Sign up
Photo 442
Ringed burls...
This old Spanish oak or eastern red oak had some ringed burl formations which I thought were fascinating. It was also taken with the rest of the pines in the clear cutting. Wish they would've left the hardwoods. Dang it!
14th March 2021
14th Mar 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
Tags
rings
burl
spanish-oak
eastern-red-oak
Milanie
ace
It's a shame when they clear-cut, everything seems to go. Those burls are quite interesting
March 13th, 2021
