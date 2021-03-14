Previous
Ringed burls... by marlboromaam
Photo 442

Ringed burls...

This old Spanish oak or eastern red oak had some ringed burl formations which I thought were fascinating. It was also taken with the rest of the pines in the clear cutting. Wish they would've left the hardwoods. Dang it!
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

Milanie ace
It's a shame when they clear-cut, everything seems to go. Those burls are quite interesting
March 13th, 2021  
