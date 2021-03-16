Sign up
Photo 444
Pines, red oaks and sunshine...
Filler - shot 2/23. Took a bunch of pics of these trees when I knew they'd be clear cut. Nothing spectacular - just timberland.
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
trees
,
blue-sky
,
sun-flare
