Camellias... by marlboromaam
Photo 447

Camellias...

Getting these in my album before they're all bloomed out for the season.
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

Sharon Lee ace
Lovely
March 18th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Don't you wish they'd last all summer? Such a beautiful color
March 18th, 2021  
