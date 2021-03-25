Previous
Good vibrations... by marlboromaam
Photo 453

Good vibrations...

Maybe just a little abstraction, but I wanted to remind you to kindly get over to vote for your favorite abstract-51 image. Pretty please?!

While I watched these tiny gossamer threads vibrate in the wind, but still stayed strong and attached, I thought of the Beach Boys' song. For your listening pleasure - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eab_beh07HU
marlboromaam (Mags)

Lin ace
Pretty! And I voted - what a great abstract selection to choose from!
March 24th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot.
March 24th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@linnypinny Thank you, Lin! I appreciate it.

@mittens Thanks, Marilyn.
March 24th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Great abstract and detail.
March 24th, 2021  
