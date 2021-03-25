Sign up
Photo 453
Good vibrations...
Maybe just a little abstraction, but I wanted to remind you to kindly get over to vote for your favorite abstract-51 image. Pretty please?!
While I watched these tiny gossamer threads vibrate in the wind, but still stayed strong and attached, I thought of the Beach Boys' song. For your listening pleasure -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eab_beh07HU
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2038
photos
104
followers
105
following
124% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
Extras and Experiments
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spider-web
,
wind
,
springtime
,
vibration
,
gossamer-threads
Lin
ace
Pretty! And I voted - what a great abstract selection to choose from!
March 24th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot.
March 24th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@linnypinny
Thank you, Lin! I appreciate it.
@mittens
Thanks, Marilyn.
March 24th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Great abstract and detail.
March 24th, 2021
@mittens Thanks, Marilyn.